Marvel's 'Runaways' show puts together an 'amazing' cast

Marvel Television has cast its teen-angsty “Marvel's Runaways” series, and actors from “Teen Wolf,” “Little Bitches,” “New Girl” and elsewhere will begin their superhero journey on Hulu.

The cast so far shakes out as follows: Rhenzy Feliz (“Teen Wolf,” “Casual”) as Alex Wilder; Lyrica Okano (“The Affair,” “Unforgettable”) as Nico Minoru; Virginia Gardner (“Goat,” “Little Bitches”) as Karolina Dean; Ariela Barer (“New Girl,” “One Day at a Time”) as Gert Yorkes; Gregg Sulkin (“Faking It,” “Don’t Hang Up,” “Anti Social”) as Chase Stein and Allegra Acosta (“100 Things to do Before High School,” “Just Add Magic”) as Molly Hernandez. Additional casting will be announced later.

In keeping with Marvel tradition, details on the series have been hard to come by. Tamara Becher, a writer on “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” found out how tight-lipped they are back in September after announcing on Twitter that she had joined the staff for “Runaways” but then mysteriously deleting the tweet soon after.

The show, also executive produced by “Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, is based on a Marvel comic series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. The comic book debuted in July 2003 but was canceled in September 2004. However, because the trade paperbacks sold so well, Marvel brought the series back in February 2005. The book won an Eisner Award, a Harvey Award and was featured as one of the Young Adult Library Services Assn.’s best books for young adults.

In the book, the group of kids finds out that their parents are in a villain organization called The Pride. Each of them also discovers that they have superhuman powers and abilities, which they use to defeat their parents.

In an article that appeared on Marvel.com, Vaughn added: "I’m so excited for fans of the comic to watch this perfect cast of amazing actors, all of whom embody the spirit of their characters more than I ever could have imagined."

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Supergirl' cast on inspiring little girls to pick up a cape of their own The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. Caption 'Supergirl' cast on inspiring little girls to pick up a cape of their own The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. Caption Comic-Con: Wishing there could be a body swap between Fitz and Mac on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'... The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con. The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con. Caption Comic-Con: 'Kong: Skull Island' The cast of "Kong: Skull Island" talks about remaking the classic monster movie. The cast of "Kong: Skull Island" talks about remaking the classic monster movie. Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption The cast of 'Orphan Black' reveal what they want to see resolved in the series finale The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show.

jevon.phillips@latimes.com

Twitter: @Storiz

ALSO:

'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot

Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?

For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show