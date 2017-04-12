Meet the new faces aboard 'Mystery Science Theater 3000's' Satellite of Love

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” will land on planet Earth this Friday on Netflix. Let’s get to know the new crew members aboard the Satellite of Love.

Jonah Heston (human host) - Jonah Ray

The third host in “MST3K” history, Ray joins the team of past comic hosts. First there was series creator Joel Hodgson, who played Joel Robinson. After Hodgson left the series head writer Michael J. Nelson replaced him as the character Mike Nelson. And as is apparently tradition, Ray will be keeping his first name as well. Fans may recognize Ray from his hosting gig on the “The Nerdist Podcast” and as co-host of the TV series “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” with “Silicon Valley” actor Kumail Nanjiani.

Favorite “MST3K” episode: “This Island Earth,” which is actually the “MST3K” movie. “It became a thing that I would put on all the time and then go to bed to,” says Ray. One of Ray’s comedy albums “This is Crazy Mixed-up Plumbing,” is actually named after a line from the film.

Hampton Yount, voice of Crow T. Robot. Darren Michaels / SMPSP Hampton Yount, voice of Crow T. Robot. Hampton Yount, voice of Crow T. Robot. (Darren Michaels / SMPSP)

Crow T. Robot - Hampton Yount

A consulting producer for “Ridiculousness” and writer for "The Eric Andre Show,” the standup comedian will voice the golden bot. Although you may have already seen him perform in Los Angeles comedy clubs or on “Last Comic Standing.”

Favorite “MST3K” Episode: “I Accuse My Parents.” “That movie is so incomprehensible. The plot line is bizarre. It’s about a guy putting his parents on trial. And then there's the whole burger restaurant owner subplot. Just a guy who wants to give another guy a burger.”

Baron Vaughn, voice of Tom Servo. Darren Michaels / SMPSP Baron Vaughn, voice of Tom Servo. Baron Vaughn, voice of Tom Servo. (Darren Michaels / SMPSP)

Tom Servo - Baron Vaughn

Vaughn comes with a long list of comedy credits, including “Grace and Frankie,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and “BoJack Horseman.” He’s currently working on more serious fare: a series documenting the real-life search for his father in “Fatherless” for Fusion TV.

Favorite MST3K Episode: “’Laserblast.” “Roddy McDowall is in it, it’s ... it's ridiculous.”

Rebecca Hanson, voice of Gypsy. Darren Michaels, SMPSP Rebecca Hanson, voice of Gypsy. Rebecca Hanson, voice of Gypsy. (Darren Michaels, SMPSP)

Gypsy - Rebecca Hanson

The Second City alum is the first woman to voice Gypsy. According to Hanson, the beloved “MST3K” bot is going to get a lot more screen time and a slightly new attitude in the revival. “Now that Gypsy is voiced by a woman, there's just a different point of view there,” Hanson says. “Especially by someone who likes to have fun and doesn't mind telling people what to do, but in a fun way. I feel like Gypsy is different. I hope Gypsy is well-received by the masses.”

Favorite MST3K Episode: “I Love ‘Mitchell.” “I will often quote stuff from ‘Mitchell.’ There's a lot of ‘hot merging action’ that happens in life.”

