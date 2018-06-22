Disney transforms California Adventure's Paradise Pier into the 'tapas'-like experience of Pixar Pier

“Sometimes you need those sweet moments for the family,” said Imagineer Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz. “This is kind of that. Not everything is an immersive land. Sometimes you just want to see your favorite characters and you want moments with them. We haven’t gotten to use ‘The Incredibles.’ We haven’t gotten to use ‘Inside Out.’ We may not do a full Cars Land version of Municiberg, but with the Incredicoaster, when you’re in that you’re immersed in that story.