Taking over the Comic-Con convention floor with 'Riverdale'

Do not underestimate the fans of Archie and his friends. The cast of CW’s “Riverdale” hosted an autograph signing at San Diego Comic-Con International on Sunday, and the screams could be heard across the exhibition floor.
The series, starring K.J. Apa as the iconic Archie Andrews, reached a milestone this weekend: earning a spot inside the coveted 6,000-seat auditorium known as Hall H. But before stepping inside the Con’s largest auditorium, Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and more cast members took time to meet with some of their biggest fans at the Warner Bros. booth.
Longtime fan of the show Ashley Thompson was decked out in Toni Topaz cosplay (Vanessa Morgan’s character) and strolling through the floor, when a WB representative made her dream a reality. She was handpicked to join the lucky fans receiving the cast’s autographs and her reaction says it all:
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s show returns Oct. 10 with Season 3. Check out the trailer that premiered in San Diego below.