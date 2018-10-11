'Secret Six' TV series in development at CBS

The Secret Six may be headed to a TV near you.
CBS has given a pilot production commitment for a drama series based on DC Comics’ "Secret Six," the Times has confirmed. The show will feature six morally ambiguous characters with unique specialties and secret pasts. They will be brought together by a mysterious figure who blackmails them into working as a team to expose the corruption of the corporate and political elite.
There have been a number of iterations of the “Secret Six” team in comic books, and the teams all have been led by a character using the code name Mockingbird. Various characters have taken on the mantle of Mockingbird, including Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller.
The original team introduced in the 1960s was created by writer E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Frank Springer and consisted of lesser known characters. The more modern iterations of “Secret Six,” largely written by Gail Simone, have featured some better known villains such as Deadshot, Harley Quinn and Bane and also have helped revitalize other characters such as Catman.
It is not yet known which characters will be included in the new adaptation.
“Suits” executive producer Rick Muirragui is set to write the “Secret Six” script. He will also serve as executive producer along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold of Doozer Productions. Warner Bros. Television is set to produce.
Should “Secret Six” be picked up to series, the project would join a growing roster of DC Entertainment TV shows including “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning” on the CW, as well as Fox’s “Gotham” and “Lucifer,” which was recently resurrected by Netflix. DC also has several series on its new streaming service, including “Doom Patrol” and “Titans,” which premieres Friday.