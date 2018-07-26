‘Siren’s’ Eline Powell on the show’s killer mermaids and that time the crew left her a raw-fish smoothie

“Siren” is not quite like any other mermaid story in pop culture.
The cast of the Freeform series explained the show’s unique take on mermaid lore during their visit to the L.A. Times’ studio at Comic-Con last week.
Eline Powell, who plays the mermaid Ryn, revealed that she did a bit of research on mermaid mythologies once she landed that part.
“I was actually quite surprised how many more mythologies there are about mermaids than the ones our society knows,” said Powell. “I was so pleasantly surprised for ‘Siren’ to add quite an original idea to that: One that is a predator. One that is very intelligent but still has to survive in the ocean with all of its challenges.”
“I thought it was a great take to see mermaids be ferocious and animalistic,” she added. “But at the same time, and as you see in the show, there’s so much more to them than that. It doesn’t define everything.”
Of course, a show about mermaids wouldn’t be complete without its share of underwater scenes. The “Siren” cast also discussed the training that goes into preparing for underwater shoots, as well as that time the crew pulled a prank on Powell by leaving her a raw-fish smoothie.
Watch the interview above.