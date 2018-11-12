Stan Lee's voice alone was often enough to draw a crowd

We spoke before going on stage in a small room on campus. His voice filled the room without even having to project. I was told to make sure I spoke my questions loud and clear. Not sure if I succeeded in that. We were going to chat about his autobiography — “Amazing Fantastic Incredible: A Marvelous Memoir” — but he said to ask him anything on any subject. I told him that he would probably have an answer for whatever I could come up with and he laughed and said "You'd be surprised."