New music from Disney's 'Tangled' sequel shows how Rapunzel struggles with her princess duties

What happened after Disney’s happy ending in the 2010 animated feature “Tangled?” How did Rapunzel manage as a non-magical brunet? When and where did Eugene propose? And how has the princess adapted to her new rich-and-famous lifestyle? The Disney Channel original movie “Tangled: Before Ever After” attempts to comb out all these questions, in song! Get an exclusive look (and listen) at life after the tower for Rapunzel.

“Tangled: Before Ever After,” that takes place between the events of the 2010 film “Tangled” and the 2012 follow-up short “Tangled Ever After.” And there’s still plenty to sing about.

The exclusive musical featurette includes interviews with “Tangled” stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi (who are both returning to voice their characters) as well as veteran composer Alan Menken discussing the role music plays in “Tangled: Before Ever After” as well as the upcoming “Tangled: The Series.”

Among the new songs they discuss are “Life After Happily Ever After” and “Wind in My Hair.”

Plus, fans can see a quick glimpse of Eugene singing about his planned proposal. Eugene, of course, wants to get married to Repunzel and settle down right away. Repunzul, on the other hand, is focused on figuring out her identity as the Princess of Corona and getting acquainted with her long-lost parents (but don’t worry, she still does love Eugene).

“Tangled: Before Ever After” premieres Friday, while the new TV series is set to debut March 24.

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown