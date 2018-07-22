'The Walking Dead' stars open up about Andrew Lincoln's exit and 'revitalized' Season 9

A day after Andrew Lincoln officially kicked off his "Walking Dead" farewell tour with an emotional Comic-Con panel, his longtime co-star Norman Reedus waxed nostaglic on his time with the actor when he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan stopped by the L.A. Times Comic-Con studio.
"I've shared a trailer with that guy for nine years. He's the first person I talk to in the morning, the last person I talk to at night," Reedus said. "He's one of my best, best friends so I'm just going to miss him more than anything."
Despite the sadness surrounding Lincoln's forthcoming departure, Reedus was much more upbeat about how that change will impact the rest of the series.
"The story is going to change, which is exactly what I think the show needs right now," Reedus said. "The show itself has morphed into something that we're super excited about."
To see Reedus and Morgan dive deeper into the "revitalized" season ahead (and to see a sweet moment between the duo), watch the full interview below.