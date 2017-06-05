Hollywood came out in support of 'Wonder Woman' this weekend

Hollywood is a big fan of Wonder Woman. Despite grossing a historic $100.5 million in its debut weekend in the United States and Canada, the film also picked up plenty of A-list fans and creators, from Ava DuVernay to Constance Wu. Check out who went nuts for Diana Prince this weekend, including a look at Viola Davis’ daughter in a golden tiara and boots!
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Twitter: @MdellW
ALSO:
'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot
Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?
For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show