Hollywood came out in support of 'Wonder Woman' this weekend

Hollywood is a big fan of Wonder Woman. Despite grossing a historic $100.5 million in its debut weekend in the United States and Canada, the film also picked up plenty of A-list fans and creators, from Ava DuVernay to Constance Wu. Check out who went nuts for Diana Prince this weekend, including a look at Viola Davis’ daughter in a golden tiara and boots!

https://twitter.com/BryceDHoward/status/871386812404596736

https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/870363177661325312

https://twitter.com/kerrywashington/status/870861189122621442

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU8NTH9FL6k/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/KFremonCraig/status/871495366482345990

https://twitter.com/ConstanceWu/status/871407396689596417

https://twitter.com/ava/status/870859101089054722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fmovies%2F2017%2F06%2F03%2Fwonder-woman-reactions-joss-whedon-ava-duvernay-directors%2F

https://twitter.com/creepypuppet/status/871207920058355713

https://twitter.com/jes_chastain/status/870750073029873665

https://twitter.com/ElizabethBanks/status/870845852243312641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fmovies%2F2017%2F06%2F03%2Fwonder-woman-reactions-joss-whedon-ava-duvernay-directors%2F

https://twitter.com/Lupita_Nyongo/status/870777102597062656

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/870797752090771456

https://twitter.com/cleaduvall/status/871804652722966528

https://twitter.com/zoeinthecities/status/870131079977603072

https://twitter.com/realrrbecca/status/871027166523400193

https://twitter.com/stellamink/status/871199644520296459

https://twitter.com/RobinsonAngela/status/870510366370873344

https://twitter.com/meganeellison/status/870675774243717122

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW

ALSO:

'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot

Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?

For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show