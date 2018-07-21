'Wonder Woman 1984' team — and Chris Pine? — unveil new footage at Comic-Con

"Wonder Woman 1984" duo Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot couldn't pass up a return to Comic-Con, where Warner Bros.' DC universe hit "Wonder Woman" first launched on the Hall H stage two years ago.
But what was Chris Pine doing onstage, given how the first film ends for his character Steve Trevor?
"I'm actually not really here right now," quipped Pine, sitting alongside the film's director and star. "I'm just an aura of emotional support for my pals."
Even Jenkins had to play coy about how exactly Steve escaped his fate in the first World War I-era film and winds up in the 1980s-set sequel.
"What is he back here for? Well, it's something I'm super excited for everybody to see the movie to find out, but it's a very important part of our movie," she said.
The trio are three weeks into filming — "20 weeks to go!" exclaimed Gadot — but brought about a minute of Hall H-exclusive footage for Comic-Con fans featuring Wonder Woman in a Lynda Carter-esque version of her iconic costume, battling totally-'80s bad guys in a brightly lit mall with the help of her trademark golden lasso.
The 1980s setting offers new thematic metaphors to explore through Wonder Woman's eyes, Jenkins explained. "It really was mankind at its best and worst," she said, referring to the geopolitical tumult of the era. "There was no better time, now that Wonder Woman existed, to see Wonder Woman in a period of time that's really us in our most extreme."
In continuing her journey with the Wonder Woman franchise, Jenkins said it was important to her that the character's big screen depiction conveyed how much Wonder Woman "is us, more than most superheroes …. People find themselves in Wonder Woman."
“Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 1.