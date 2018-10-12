He said, she squirmed: The pickup artist game that is the talk of IndieCade and may help us communicate better

IndieCade, which was founded in 2005, has existed in its current festival format for about a decade, and regularly draws 5,000 or more over the span of its three days (the fest began on Thursday with industry-only talks and panels). It is decidedly not a “gamer” event — don’t expect to see the latest e-sports or action games here. Closer to a juried film festival, IndieCade is instead dedicated to showing the vibrancy of the independent game community, and this year hosts everything from virtual reality titles to escape rooms.