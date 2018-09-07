An early Disneyland designer won over Walt Disney with his rebel reputation. Now he laments: ‘The park is gone’

“For me, he's one of the greats,” says former Imagineer Tom Morris, who retired in 2016 after more than 35 years with Imagineering. “I would mimic his artwork as a kid, not even knowing there was a Rolly Crump. There was just something I liked about the line work and the design of the tikis and the stage in Tomorrowland or parts of the Small World facade. I would just doodle those, and then later I found out Rolly was the guy who did all that, and I was like, 'He was a god.'”