Calendar Letters: SAG Awards in need of some awareness

Regarding "Artists' Actions Versus the Art" [Jan. 16]: I was married to a brilliant writer who, with pen in hand, had insights that eluded him in his own life. As a performer I worked with musicians who were sensitive and responsive while playing their instruments and selfish and unaware without them. I've never been able to make sense of this dichotomy, but it exists. If we're going to dismiss any art that isn't from a saint, then we'll have little art indeed and the world will be a poorer place.