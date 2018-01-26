Calendar Letters: SAG Awards in need of some awareness

Regarding Screen Actors Guild Awards coverage [Jan. 22]: I watched the broadcast and read with interest your stories on the SAG Awards. My reaction as a Los Angeles-born Chicana was: "Where are the Latina/Latino actors?" Watching non-ethnic women congratulate themselves on "awareness" was not encouraging.
Elizabeth Duran
Walnut
Was anyone else uncomfortable with Niecy Nash's drooling over Sterling K. Brown (although admittedly understandable) while announcing his lead actor nomination? With men being held accountable to a higher, nonsexist standard these days, shouldn't women also follow the same? Just asking.
Carol Spector
Ventura
Not waiting for Hollywood
Regarding "From Studio to the Screen" [Jan. 14]: I'm a 49-year-old black male born in Jamaica. I've been a part of the entertainment industry for over 35 years, in different capacities. Singer, dancer, music producer, artist manager, etc.
I've seen the growth of black entertainment since the mid-'70s and '80s into what is now the mainstream market. However, I think we're just scratching the surface in getting our stories heard.
I think people are tired of the typical Hollywood narratives. We (the general public) crave new stories, ideas and other forms of expressions of creativity. And it's great to see our black entrepreneurs pool their resources to create these multiple media companies, rather than waiting on Hollywood's endorsement.
Noel Smith
Toronto
A shadow over Gehry's vision
Regarding "The Grand Vision" [Jan. 21]: My family and I have enjoyed Walt Disney Concert Hall for over 10 years. Frank Gehry's architecture and acoustics are pure joy and pleasure for eye and ear.
However, I cannot quite see the grand vision with lofty new constructions reaching to the sky.
Christine Peterson
Woodland Hills
War film leaves some details out
I thought Justin Chang's review of the movie "12 Strong" was commendable ["A Wake of 9/11 Rallying Cry," Jan. 19]. While the movie did show the tactical challenges faced by the "Horse Soldiers," I wish it had focused at least a little on the long-term challenge Afghanistan was to become.
John Stettler
Dallas
All about 'Eve's' alluring creator
Thank you for the Susan Bay Nimoy article ["Determined to be Visible," Jan. 21] and the story of her short film "Eve." An equally big thank-you for putting a photo of Susan on the front page — wrinkles and all.
Nancy Beverly
Sherman Oaks
The legacy of 'Folsom Prison'
Regarding "Johnny Cash 'Folsom Prison' 50th Anniversary" [Dec. 26]: This really hit home for me because I'm one of those guys who have spent a lot of years going in and out of county jail and prison.
I paroled from a fire camp in Jamestown, Calif., back in 2005. I haven't been back since. Those vocational programs really mean a lot to the inmates.
Dominic Fresquez
Santa Monica
Hidden treasures of Bernstein
Kudos to Mark Swed for his beautiful tribute to Leonard Bernstein ["Lenny at 100," Jan. 14]. His description of Bernstein conducting Mahler's Third and the audience reaction was so evocative that it brought tears to my eyes.
At the same time, he might want to know that despite his claim that there is not a "huge appetite" for Bernstein's opera "A Quiet Place," its stand-alone first act, "Trouble in Tahiti" will be performed twice in Santa Barbara, once by the Music Academy of the West in the summer and later by Opera Santa Barbara.
Mashey Bernstein (no relation)
Santa Barbara
Separating art from the artist
Regarding "Artists' Actions Versus the Art" [Jan. 16]: I was married to a brilliant writer who, with pen in hand, had insights that eluded him in his own life. As a performer I worked with musicians who were sensitive and responsive while playing their instruments and selfish and unaware without them. I've never been able to make sense of this dichotomy, but it exists. If we're going to dismiss any art that isn't from a saint, then we'll have little art indeed and the world will be a poorer place.
Eileen Valentino Flaxman
Claremont