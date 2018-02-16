Calendar Letters: Give Gloria some credit

Regarding "Seeing Allred" [Feb. 9]: Gloria Allred accepted our marriage case when no LGBT legal organization would. Her firm did it pro bono. They were the first law firm to file in the case that brought marriage equality to California. Gavin Newsom's same sex marriages in San Francisco were annulled, [and] the gay law firms and the ACLU filed for San Francisco couples one month after we filed.
It was Gloria who had the courage to file first. Tyler v. State of California was the first lawsuit filed four years after Massachusetts legalized same sex marriage. Her law firm also filed on our behalf to overturn Proposition 8. They have not received the credit they deserve.
Robin Tyler
North Hills
Haven't we seen this before?
Regarding "Countdown To The Oscars," [Feb. 6]: Is it just me or does "Get Out" feel derivative? In 1967, "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" with Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn covered the same or similar ground.
Robert Stuart
Richards
Canyon Country
It was very disconcerting to me to read the recent Amy Kaufman article about the Academy Award nominees luncheon where, apparently, so many of the nominees and Academy dignitaries in attendance fawned over the unlikely nominee, former professional athlete Kobe Bryant, whose celebrity I am sure factored into his short subject film nomination. What I would like to know is how does Bryant get a pass from the #MeToo / #TimesUp movement
Tom Coleman
Los Angeles
It's not Zappa's first orchestra
Regarding "This is How to Celebrate 100: Go Big" [Feb. 7]: I am thankful that Mark Swed provided such a thorough preview of the upcoming season, and I look forward to experiencing more of this adventurous programming by Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. But the article says: "The opening gala will concentrate on California music, from Adams to Frank Zappa, the latter a mocking mother of invention who, it is safe to presume, has never before been accorded a slot on so high-society an orchestral event." I would direct Mr. Swed to Mike Boehm's article about the release of the L.A. Phil's recording of Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting the L.A. Phil's performance of Zappa's suite from "200 Motels." ["Checking Back into '200 Motels'," Nov. 8, 2015].
Walter Gajewski
Long Beach
Editor's note: The 2015 "200 Motels" performance and recording was a Green Umbella new music concert, with no seats over $40, designed to attract a rock crowd, not a high-society orchestral event that includes expensive tickets and tables for the exclusive party afterward that can cost $25,000 or more.
If you know us, then let us know
Regarding "Opaque and Elusive Los Angeles?" [Feb. 11]: New Yorkers don't understand us. If you understand us, tell us about ourselves instead of just complaining.
Tom Roberts
Los Angeles
'Fifty Shades' review a laugher
This is a shout-out for the review of "Fifty Shades Freed" ["Tying it Up," Feb. 9] that appeared in the paper. It was pure pleasure to read, laugh-out-loud funny and kind of deep to boot. Great writing.
JJ Flowers
Long Beach
Justin Chang's review was hilarious. I've been reading Mr. Chang's criticism for a couple of years now but never did I realize he had such a great sense of humor. Way too much space was devoted to this movie, but I loved every word of the review.
Randy Farhi
Leimert Park