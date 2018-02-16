Calendar Letters: Give Gloria some credit

Regarding "This is How to Celebrate 100: Go Big" [Feb. 7]: I am thankful that Mark Swed provided such a thorough preview of the upcoming season, and I look forward to experiencing more of this adventurous programming by Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. But the article says: "The opening gala will concentrate on California music, from Adams to Frank Zappa, the latter a mocking mother of invention who, it is safe to presume, has never before been accorded a slot on so high-society an orchestral event." I would direct Mr. Swed to Mike Boehm's article about the release of the L.A. Phil's recording of Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting the L.A. Phil's performance of Zappa's suite from "200 Motels." ["Checking Back into '200 Motels'," Nov. 8, 2015].