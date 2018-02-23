Calendar Letters: A chorus of bravos for Van Nuys High choir program

I wish to congratulate Catherine Womack for her article on the Los Angeles Master Chorale working with the Van Nuys student choir and singers ["Girls Want You to 'Hear Our Voice,'" Feb. 16]. It was a perfect choice to select something as positive as this oratorio to balance the dreadful news from Florida. We went to a performance and saw an amazing, uplifting program that left us speechless for its intellectual content, superb singing and poignant use of history. And to think that the students wrote the music, the lyrics and projected the history of the women's suffragette movement so clearly and beautifully. We so often forget the incredible talent that is in our high schools.