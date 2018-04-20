Calendar Letters: In defense of Cardi B and those senators' Facebook questions

I just read "A TV Critic on Watching Beyoncé's Coachella Performance at Home" [Robert Lloyd, April 16], and I wanted to thank you. You brought up the fact that the word "historic" has been bandied about in reference to the performance, and I have to say it's not without reason. I've seen her perform many times over the past 10 years in person and on TV, and nothing has ever felt as important as this.