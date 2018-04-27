Letters to Calendar: Writers on the storm in Santa Monica

Regarding "Fissures in Film" [April 21: Bill Mechanic's complaints about the motion picture academy are shared by many but not me. I would respectfully disagree with him on many fronts, the most salient being the following: First, independent films are not small except in budget, which is no measure of quality. Second, in the same vein, popularity is no measure of quality and thus should not come into play when nominating a film and/or its creators. Third, at its very basis, the Oscars' telecast is a trade show, of interest to the public because of the ubiquity of its product and the cult of celebrity. The viewership numbers should not be a concern or play a large role in nominee selection. Fourth, so-called big films have been rewarded in the past. For the most part, today most big-budget films are aimed at male adolescents both in years and mentality.