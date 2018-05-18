'Roseanne' shows what happens when entertainment and reality collide

Regarding "He Won't Leave Quietly" [May 9]: If Roman Polanski and his attorney Harland Braun believe that Polanski is entitled to a hearing before his expulsion from the Motion Picture Academy, then I suggest that Polanski present himself in person in Los Angeles for such a hearing before the Board of Governors. And while he's at it, maybe Polanski can also appear at the criminal proceeding from which he jumped bail over 40 years ago and about which he vociferously proclaims his innocence while living comfortably in Europe since that time. Unless and until Polanski does so, he and his attorney should just look in the mirror when they talk about "hypocrites."