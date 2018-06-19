Calendar Letters: No apology necessary

Regarding: “A Guide to Trump From the Bard” [June 5]: This is yet another deeply grateful thank you for yet another brilliant display of insight and lucidity on the topic that continues to corrode the “Days of Our Lives” (that is Donald Trump) via [theater critic Charles McNulty’s] review of Stephen Greenblatt’s book “Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics.” I am always alert to such smart overviews and commentaries as they allow me to momentarily feel that there is still a semblance of sanity in this world.