Calendar Letters: 'Westworld' confusion, Arroyo Seco vibes, 'Roseanne' fallout and border politics

Regarding “Finale Disorients Robots, Humans” [June 26]: Thank you, thank you, thank you. I thought I was the only person who was totally lost in the finale of “Westworld.” As a devoted fan and follower of the show, I was looking forward to the resolution of at least some of the conflicting scenarios. To my dismay, confusion reigned supreme, resulting in more questions and few, if any answers. We all deserve answers, even if it's provided only in dribble amounts.