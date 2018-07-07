Calendar Letters: Harlan Ellison's jitterbug, protest songs and healthcare, Joe Jackson's legacy

I remember the interview where Michael Jackson broke down and cried at the recollection of Joe’s beatings of Tito because he couldn’t get the dance moves down quickly enough for his liking. And another incident where supposedly Joe would catch Michael just as he was dozing off to sleep only to remind him that he was keeping an eye on him and his every move. No wonder Michael was plagued with insomnia for most of his life. I’m sure this contributed to the many mental problems that he suffered.