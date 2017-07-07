Calendar Letters

Regarding “Trump’s Tweet Side is Simply Sexist” [July 1]. I thought I was reading a Page One story in The Times.

President Trump calls the “Morning Joe” show low in ratings. Based on the television and print coverage of the story on a national basis, I would believe the show will increase its ratings by at least 10%-15 % or more in the next few weeks.

Women are tired of being used by the males in our society. Trump is going to lose again with his stupid rants. I think the American people are almost finished with Trump.

Jack McGrath

Port Hueneme

:::

You seem to think that you and your fellow feminists are given the right to determine what is and what is not an appropriate method of interaction. Unless we live in North Korea and your last name is Kim, you have no right to make this judgment and no right to assume that people will agree with you.

As a father of four daughters I am delighted Gloria Steinem’s worldview is under attack while Phyllis Schlafly’s worldview is being reexamined.

James Joseph

La Mirada

:::

Trump’s comments were about both a man and a woman. He clearly is an equal-opportunity insulter. Yet you go off on a tangent about “sexist commentary.”

I don’t know if the right word for that is “paranoia” or “hypocrisy,” but you certainly appear to regard women as a protected species.

Craig Lesly

Tustin

:::

Journalists should at least have respect for the office of the president if not the person holding the office.

Give the person a chance to do what he was elected. If you do not like it, vote him out in the next election.

Mar Dominguez

Northridge

:::

All this tawdry behavior has understandably fueled the “impeach Trump” movement, but impeachment is a fantasy. I strongly suggest that President Trump secretly check himself into an elite rehab center (Malibu seems to be full of them) or at the very least a long-term regimen of psychotherapy or hard-core Freudian psychoanalysis. The future of our great nation may depend on it.

Al Ramrus

Pacific Palisades

:::

I would like someone at The Times to explain why the Calendar section this morning (and many others since the November 2016 election) devotes any space to the president. The wall-to-wall coverage of his every breath is absurd, petulant and distracting from what is really newsworthy. The media put Trump in the White House and now are ruing the $2 billion worth of free air time they gave him. In their insipid mea culpa, they are now going overboard the other way — instead of just admitting they were wrong and moving on to real news.

Stephany Yablow

North Holywood

The winningest coach

I very much enjoyed Mike James’ review of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s book, “Coach Wooden and Me.” He wrote that coach Wooden was “the most successful college basketball coach in history,” which is not true. Coach Wooden was the most successful men’s basketball coach in history.

The most successful basketball coach in history is Geno Auriemma, the coach of the women’s basketball team at my alma mater, the University of Connecticut, known as UConn. Geno has broken most if not all of Wooden’s records. Unfortunately, I find this to be another example of how things that are related to women are not considered as important as things related to men.

I sincerely hope that you will correct this error by publishing my letter in an upcoming issue of your paper.

Evie Stern

Redondo Beach

It’s supposed to be about romance

It appears that “The Bachelor” franchise has devolved into another example of sacrificing dignity, morality and decency at the altar of ratings and money, all in the name of entertainment [“Is ‘Bachelor’ Party Over?” July 2]. Sure, people are drawn to watch the potential train wrecks that ensue as the alcohol charged, gossipy and overtly sexual antics unfold. But aren’t these shows supposed to be about finding love and even marriage? It would be a shame if viewers who are yearning for authentic, loving and lasting relationships in real life think these shows are an example of how to achieve that.

Joanna Ryder

Hermosa Beach

The media makes a poor victim

Regarding “Covering a Free Press Under Siege” [July 2]. How bizarre and ironic that documentary filmmaker Brian Knappenberger would choose the press to play the victim in his film “Nobody Speak.”

First of all, let’s consider the kind of deliberate, relentless, sustained lynching Trump has already endured from the press in only a few months into his first term.

Add to that steady echoes of hate from Hollywood, including dramatic depictions and graphic images of the bloody assassination of Donald Trump, that his wife and children (also part and parcel of the daily public lynching), and any reasonable person with an inkling of compassion may wonder how how he is able to limit his paroxysms of anguisedh frustration to a few mean-sounding tweets rather than completely breaking down to the point of being suicidal.

The press a victim? Please, what a baseless basis for a documentary. “Nobody Speak” sounds to me like a total farce.

Bruce L Thiessen

La Mesa

Diversity vs. quality

Regarding “At the Movies: The New Academy Class” [June 30]. It pains me to say it, but in scanning today’s list of recent invitees it’s apparent that the hurried pace to a more diverse academy is watering down the very quality that should grant inclusion in the first place. Good manners preclude me from naming names.

William P. Bekkala

West Hollywood

:::

