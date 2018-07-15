Calendar Letters:A wonderful homage to New Orleans music

In the years since 1987, I have occasionally returned to the film as one might return to some sacred temple high on a mountain — an arduous act of keeping a certain flame lit, a certain well full, of bearing witness again and again in order to affirm certain truths. It’s a journey I have encouraged my children to take, as well. In this respect, “Shoah” has been much more than a documentary. It’s been a path for seeing, interpreting and responding to the world.