Calendar Letters: What if artists were to critique colleagues’ work?

In response to Tre'vell Anderson’s piece on expanding criticism to a more politically correct diverse, inclusionary set of reviewers [“‘There Is Room for Everyone,’” July 22], I agree that criticism from various sources is valuable, since each individual brings his or her own life experience to whatever responses are generated by a particular film, book, play, music, etc. However, there is a valuable resource of potential critics who are completely ignored in this assessment. Those are the practitioners of the art being criticized. In the past, it was common for playwrights like George Bernard Shaw to offer criticism. Composers Hector Berlioz, Robert Schumann, Aaron Copland, Virgil Thompson and others offered music criticism. Today we might invite Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg and Greta Gerwig to offer criticism on their colleagues’ work. There’s nothing like an experienced practitioner of the art being criticized to appreciate the efforts, nuances and challenges of a particular work being criticized. Adding those voices would go a long way toward creating a much more diverse and inclusive range of criticism for the public to peruse.