Reader letters: Reacting to Theodore Sturgeon, 'Doctor Atomic,' 'Saving Private Ryan' and more

Although Scott Bradfield rightfully deplores the lack of attention for Theodore Sturgeon’s centennial [“Worlds Formed by His Words,” Aug. 5], this merely mirrors the literary establishment’s ignorance of the author during his lifetime. If the lack of fame and fiscal rewards was painful for Sturgeon, he never let it impede his life’s work. The one time I met him, I thanked him for “A Saucer of Loneliness,” and he told me about a fellow he once met at a party who had special reason to be thankful to Sturgeon for his poignant tale.