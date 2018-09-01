Calendar Letters: Neil Simon's legacy and 'Dark Knight's' influence

Regarding Daryl H. Miller’s review “Sweet Offerings From This ‘Waitress’” [Aug. 6]: Last week I saw the musical “Waitress” at the Pantages. I was mortified by a script that has a gynecologist engaging in repeated sexual liaisons with a patient. In California and in most U.S. states that is felonious behavior, even with the consent of the patient. This musical does harm to the public’s understanding of an important “red line” in the doctor-patient relationship that should not be crossed. I don’t care how many Tony Awards the show won. The plot line is seriously flawed.