Calendar Letters: All the little details of Paul Simon

Thanks so much for the Randy Lewis Springsteen article [“On Broadway: Still on the Run,” Sept. 6]. I can’t help but love the guy. I teach philosophy, and I’m a Christian theist, and I have to say that Springsteen’s quote: “The way I see it, we ate the apple and Adam, Eve, the rebel Jesus in all his glory and Satan are all part of God's plan to make men and women out of us, to give us the precious gifts of earth, dirt, sweat, blood, sex, sin, goodness, freedom, captivity, love, fear, life and death ... our humanity and a world of our own,” is about the best theodicy I’ve ever read.