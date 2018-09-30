Calendar Letters: Readers offer more LA Phil memories

Missing from the story of the LA Phil’s 100-year ascent is mention of a group of remarkable volunteer leaders — particularly those who led the board after the split from the Music Center Unified Fund. As vice president of development from 1992-2007, I was lucky enough to witness and work closely with board leadership who daily displayed deep and tireless commitment to the organization and, in particular, to building and opening Walt Disney Concert Hall — setting in motion a business plan to support great artistry and everything since. Chief among these extraordinary civic leaders are: Bob Attiyeh, Royce Diener, Jerry Eberhardt, John Hotchkis, Bill Siart and Roger Zino. Frank Gehry is the architect of the Disney Concert Hall, and Ernest Fleischmann is the architect of the Phil’s artistic and financial success and record of innovation — no doubt, no question.