Feedback: Kanye, Taylor and Jim Carrey — readers react to celebs getting political

One of our great joys of Sunday is The Times. However, today we were dismayed and hurt. Greg Braxton deletes Jim Carrey’s uses of the F-word, but left in the use of the holy name of Christ (used as a cuss word). This is a name revered by millions of folks just like my family and me. I would rather have read the F-word than have seen that name defamed in your paper. Please try to be more respectful in future articles.