Feedback: Pet advice for Bella Thorne, a petition that tried to keep Paul Williams out of the home he built

Regarding “A Woeful Adieu to TV’s Sun King” [Oct. 21]: I must be the third American who has been addicted to the “Versailles” series on cable and BBC. In fact, I have downloaded the BBC app so I could watch the final season of “Versailles” as it was shown in the U.K. I’ve seen every last episode, just as TV critic Lorraine Ali said she has. I will not be a spoiler and reveal the end, but just hint that perhaps it was left in such a way that it could possibly be continued.