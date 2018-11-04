Calendar Letters: Getting political

I can’t remember a time when I so utterly agreed with a rant as I did with Erskine’s column. I thought I was the only one who didn’t give two damns about launch angles or whether Pitcher X likes to go middle-in with the power-breaking ball against lefties with a full count after the fourth inning. Dear God, tell a story, already. Or, maybe just shut up, like Vin Scully used to try to teach every young announcer; let the crowd and the sounds of the game tell the story.