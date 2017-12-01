Calendar Letters: Two different standards

Two different standards
Regarding “Scandals Change Critics’ Views of Film, TV” [Nov. 26]: The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place next month. How much do you want to bet that President Trump and Judge Roy Moore will be the butt of jokes while Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will get a free pass
David Tulanian
Las Vegas
My mother was an Auschwitz survivor, yet I can watch and admire movies with or made by Mel Gibson even though he is an anti-Semite. That Chang and Ali (and others) cannot separate the artist from the art is tragic.
Stephany Yablow
No Ho
In examining the very serious issue of sexual harassment in Hollywood, Justin Chang and Lorraine Ali neatly side-stepped an elephant in the room: the possibility of false or exaggerated accusations slipping into press coverage that feels at times like it’s veering out of control, making anyone accused look guilty.
Is every allegation worthy of print? Where does the balance lie between trial by media and the right of victims to finally be heard
The sad truth is that wrongful accusations will inevitably surface. In an era when tweets are news and facts devalued, the media needs to cover this important story fairly and responsibly, without turning its rush to deadline into a rush to judgment.
John Wilson
West Hollywood
Credit Griffith for his namesake
Although honored to provide lift-off for Christopher Hawthorne’s orbit through the architectural universe of Los Angeles [“It’s a birthday spin around L.A.,” Nov. 26], Griffith Observatory is named after Griffith J. Griffith, it is not named after the park in which it is located. Astronomical accuracy and municipal gratitude require correction of the erroneous name, “Griffith Park Observatory and Planetarium,” used in the article, to “Griffith Observatory,” which large, unavoidable letters on the building confirm.
E.C. Krupp,
Director of the Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles
Disfiguring body ink is not art
It’s bad enough that Americans in increasing numbers (3 out of 10) sport at least one tattoo, but now they’ve been joined by The Times, which is trying to appear sophisticated and cutting-edge, by spurring them and encouraging others to join in the mad stampede for body ink [“Skin Game, Celebrating the Fine Art of Tattooing,” Nov. 26].
There’s nothing fine or artistic about defacing or disfiguring the human body. I work out at the gym and almost every day I’m confronted by guys and, even worse, teenage girls flaunting their inked epidermis.Ugh!
Al Ramrus
Pacific Palisades
Why no talk of ‘Outlander’?
I fail to understand why the Calendar section continually ignores “Outlander.” Not once this season has Calendar so much as listed it in the Sunday “TV This Week.” This is a quality show with a large and enthusiastic fan base, yet it is ignored in favor of almost anything else. I’d hate to think this is because so much of its large and loyal audience is middle-aged women. Dismissing “Outlander” as a bodice ripper would be a serious misunderstanding of why this show is so appealing. I’d hate to think that a series so well acted, with high production values, adventure and a complex plot which has as its center a loyal, loving marriage that endures all manner of trial yet retains a passionate connection, would be ignored because it is wrongly classified as a “women’s” show.
Claudia FondaBonardi
Santa Monica
Editor’s note: The season premiere of “Outlander” was highlighted in “TV This Week” for Sept. 10.