Where are the non-white women?

As an Angeleno, white woman and film fan I was deeply upset to see only white women grace the cover of your latest issue and be interviewed as leading actresses of Hollywood [“The Envelope: A Shift in Focus,” Dec. 21] Was Salma Hayek not available? Mary J. Blige? Zoe Saldana? Tessa Thompson? Penelope Cruz? The entire cast of “Girls Trip,” the biggest comedy of the year? These are just the really obvious recent ones...

In today’s conversation about the importance of diversity in film (remember the backlash to the Oscars?), why would you perpetuate the position that only white women can hold places of power?

Wendy McClellan Anderson

Altadena

Avoiding the ‘casting couch’ altogether

I was reading some of the letters in Feedback [Dec. 24] re: “Not Business as Usual” [Dec. 17]. I wondered, if so many women, and some men, have come out and identified themselves with the #MeToo movement, why didn’t they get together and do something about it earlier? People who had been victimized, especially celebrities, could have created organizations (production companies, talent agencies) that would have helped others avoid the pitfalls of the legendary “casting couch” syndrome. I understand they needed the backing and parts in movies and TV to boost their careers, but when they finally “made it” why not help others? Why not bring these issues to light years ago? Perhaps all this could have been minimized if people in power knew they were being monitored or turned in to the authorities.

Sandra Shields

Palmdale

A maestro falls

Re: “Artistry Is Under a Dark Cloud” by Mark Swed (Dec. 24): Mark Swed describes James Levine as the ultimate maestro at the Met and around the world. His brilliance has contributed beyond measure to the world of music, as well as to his mentoring of newer conductors and musicians through the years. He also has flaws, which unfortunately hurt others years ago. Swed’s article asks whether or not we can let those lapses diminish the awe, admiration and respect he has earned for unparalleled artistry for almost half a century. Perhaps if maestro Levine can find redemption, in his own meaningful way, it would be easier to move forward in today’s climate. We may have to acknowledge that for better or worse, life sometimes seems to be a package deal.

Roberta Beierfeld

Los Angeles

A dancer also falls

Regarding “Quick Takes: NYC Ballet Dancer Resigns” [Dec. 22]: Marcelo Gomes, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), was accused of sexual misconduct. Although nothing was proven, he resigned his position. For many years, he gave his heart and soul to his employer, the ABT. This is how they repaid him: “ABT does not tolerate this alleged behavior.” I wish a group of high-profile donors would tell ABT: We do not tolerate closed minds and your view that Gomes is guilty until proved innocent.

David Tulanian

Las Vegas

An arts plaza, but at what price?

The recent article “An Arts Plaza for All of L.A.” [Dec. 20] reported on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ approval to spend $30 million (plus an additional $10 million directly from the Music Center’s purse) for the renovation of the Music Center Plaza. This shows the very wrongheaded approach that the supervisors and others at the Music Center have taken for the past half-century regarding a public complex built with and largely supported by taxpayer money, turning it into a second rate bus-and-truck company stop.

With the cheapest ticket, priced at $49 for a seat way up in the rafters for the current production of “Something Rotten!” at the Ahmanson, the price for a family of four, especially when one adds the absurdly high cost of parking, is beyond what most families can afford.

A little basic math shows that if the $40 million earmarked for the useless renovation was made available to offset ticket prices, the price of every single ticket for every show at the Music Center, over the course of the year, could be reduced by $15. This would accomplish several things: Performers could play to full houses; hard-working, tax-paying citizens and families could better afford to attend the various shows and events at their publicly supported Music Center; people who would never be able to attend a show would have the opportunity to experience these cultural events, thereby developing a love in and desire for the arts that creates long-lasting audiences for decades to come. Better than playing to half-empty houses! In this way, the Music Center may more truly, at last, become “everyone’s Music Center.”

Daniel Sherkow

Los Angeles

Frankly my dear, who gives a ‘damn’?

Regarding “Best of the Year: Pop” [Dec. 17]. Some of us pop/rock music fans have lived long enough to be utterly astounded by how this year’s top recordings have taken on contentious political and social issues. An album titled “Damn” would have been unthinkable in 1963, when the Kingston Trio’s hit, “Greenback Dollar,” had to be edited for airplay because they had the temerity to sing, “And I don’t give a damn about a greenback dollar...” — the D-word was a big no-no back then. How times change!

Nancy A. Stone

Santa Monica

There’s a sucker born every minute

Regarding ‘How’s That for a Con Job?” [Dec. 20]: Plaudits to Justin Chang for his dead-on panning of “The Greatest Showman.” He aptly concludes that the film’s failures stem from “a dispiriting lack of faith in the audience’s intelligence, and a dawning awareness of its own aesthetic hypocrisy.”

Who wouldn’t agree that Chang’s powerful take applies beyond the big screen’s realm? Surely most readers feel that one or the other (or both) major political parties today have lost faith in voters’ intelligence, yet barely have begun to perceive their own peremptory hypocrisy. Can Chang do duty on The Times’ editorial pages?

Betty Turner

Sherman Oaks

Heady? No, ‘Hedy’

Regarding “Hedy Lamarr’s Heady Life” [Dec. 13]: What an enlightening and terrific documentary. Not only was she a knockout, but a brilliant inventor. Let’s hope the academy rewards the filmmaker with an Oscar.

Robert Stuart Richards

Canyon Country

