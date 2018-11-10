Calendar Feedback: Barbra Streisand has 'A Star Is Born' clarification, arts after the crash

The assessment of the arts and cultural scene in Los Angeles after the crash of 2008 has one glaring omission: The arrival downtown in 1998 of the Colburn School for Performing Arts and the subsequent launch of its Conservatory in 2003, which competes today with the very top echelon of such programs nationally and internationally. The Colburn has collaborated with the L.A. Phil, the L.A. Opera, LACO and many other arts organizations in Los Angeles. It is a good neighbor, providing free or low-cost tickets to top-flight musical and dance performances throughout the year and creating strong arts programs with many of the Title 1 public schools in its neighborhood. The school will also create significant new performing arts capacity downtown with a major facility designed by Frank Gehry. To have talented young people thriving in the very heart of the Grand Avenue of the Arts, is a great thing for L.A. and for the world of music and dance.