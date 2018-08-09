Glenn Close has never done things the easy way, and 'The Wife' is just the latest example

She continues to develop her own projects, saying she has a wonderful role in hand that she can’t quite discuss yet. She has appeared in several indie films recently and last year made a television pilot for Amazon Studios, “Sea Oak,” that George Saunders adapted from his own short story. Close played a woman murdered in a home invasion who returns from the dead to take care of unfinished family business. She’s wiping off the dirt from the grave as the 30-minute episode ends.