The coveted SAG statuette helps mold awards season into shape

Many actors have stated that the 12-pound, 16-inch-tall Actor statuette that will be awarded by the Screen Actors Guild on Jan. 29 is one of the most important accolades they can receive because it comes from their peers.

Each of these coveted statuettes -- sculpted by Edward Saenz and designed by Jim Heimann and Jim Barrett -- is produced at the American Fine Arts Foundry and cast in solid bronze, then is given a green-black patina finish and mounted on a base of polished black granite.

With varying numbers of cast members in the ensemble categories -- "Manchester by the Sea," "Fences" and "Moonlight" lead the 2017 SAG awards nominations -- there's no telling how many of these objects will be needed. Since 1995, when the first Actor statuettes were presented, 952 have been awarded.