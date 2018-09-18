The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater started with a celebration. The mystery of diversity in television has been solved, y’all!
Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Ricky Martin, John Legend – and not Andy Samberg – all sang, danced and reveled in the fact that the Television Academy nominated the most diverse group of nominees ever.
Shockingly, diversity issues in Hollywood have not actually been solved, and soon the show was turned over to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.
Los Angeles Times entertainment reporters Yvonne Villarreal and Tre'vell Anderson are in the room where it happens at the Microsoft Theater during the 70th Emmy Awards tonight.
Unable to reach their seats inside the Microsoft Theater by the Emmys’ 5 p.m. start time, Jesse Plemons and fiancée Kirsten Dunst hung outside in the lobby with the other latecomers until the next commercial break.
“I didn’t think we were that late,” Dunst told The Times. “You’d think they’d have the courtesy to let us get a drink.” (The concessions at the theater don’t open until 5:10 p.m.)
“There was a lot of people in the rush to get in,” added Plemons, an Emmy nominee for his role on “Black Mirror.” “It was so hot outside too.”
Amy Sherman-Palladino wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The other nominees were:
Amy Sherman-Palladino wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The other nominees included:
Alex Borstein wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The other nominees included:
Henry Winkler wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry.”
The other nominees were:
Sandra Oh made history when she scored a nomination for lead actress in a drama, becoming the first woman of Asian descent in Emmy history to achieve the feat.
Oh’s parents, Korean immigrants, are accompanying her to the ceremony Monday and already scored a big win on the red carpet.
According to Times writer Yvonne Villarreal, Oh was eager to introduce Milo Ventimiglia to her parents and was successful in her mission.
The red carpet is often rife with political messaging, with ribbons and pins appearing on a near-annual basis, but at this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet, some stars took things to another level.
“Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis repped Nike and Colin Kaepernick on Monday, wearing a blinged-out red and black sweatshirt as a way to support the company that stood by the embattled quarterback.
Others on the carpet took a more subtle tack with their messaging. Emmy winner and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host RuPaul Charles walked the carpet in a pristine white suit featuring a repeating black pattern of the Statue of Liberty.
