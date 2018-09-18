Unable to reach their seats inside the Microsoft Theater by the Emmys’ 5 p.m. start time, Jesse Plemons and fiancée Kirsten Dunst hung outside in the lobby with the other latecomers until the next commercial break.



“I didn’t think we were that late,” Dunst told The Times. “You’d think they’d have the courtesy to let us get a drink.” (The concessions at the theater don’t open until 5:10 p.m.)



“There was a lot of people in the rush to get in,” added Plemons, an Emmy nominee for his role on “Black Mirror.” “It was so hot outside too.”