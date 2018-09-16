Milo Ventimiglia and Adina Porter attend the Audi pre-Emmy celebration. (Charley Gallay /Getty Images)

Emmy Award nominees Milo Ventimiglia, Issa Rae and Jeffrey Wright were among the nominees and other guests who kicked off awards weekend at Audi’s pre-Emmys party on Friday night. Some guests calmed their pre-awards-show jitters with glasses of Champagne, but Ventimiglia said there was no need for the bubbles.

“I don’t necessarily look at a nomination or a potential win as the victory,” said the star of “This Is Us,” who is up for lead actor in a drama series at Monday’s awards ceremony. “I think the victory is being a part of a show that is contributing to the good of the world and having people watch it and have it impact their lives.

“So it takes the pressure off who’s going to win or who’s not going to win,” he continued. “It’s just kinda like, ‘You know what? There’s a free dinner. We’re all going to look nice in our tuxedos and beautiful dresses, so let’s just enjoy ourselves and have fun.’”