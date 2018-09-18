Sure, a bunch of people won Emmy awards Monday night, but the evening’s real winners were Glenn Weiss and his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.
The couple stole the show when Weiss won the Emmy for directing “The Oscars” and used his time at the podium to propose to Svendsen. (Spoiler alert: She said yes.)
And that romantic proposal in front of millions of viewers was just the beginning of their romance tour.
Amid an auditorium filled with power couples and A-list celebrities at the Emmys on Monday night, the “It couple” of the evening might just be Glenn Weiss and his new fiancée, Jan Svendsen.
Accepting his award for directing a variety special (this year’s Oscars), Weiss proposed onstage to a shocked Svendsen. She made her way to the podium, her hands visibly shaking as he placed his recently deceased mother’s wedding ring on her finger.
“It’s not a diamond ring; it’s my mom’s wedding ring — it’s more valuable than the Hope diamond,” he told journalists backstage. “And walking down the red carpet like nothing’s happening with this in my pocket was nerve-wracking. But now, it’s where it belongs.”
“Game of Thrones” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding drama series.
The other nominees were:
Not long after taking the stage to accept her Emmy for lead actress in a drama, “The Crown’s” Claire Foy made her way through the lobby alongside co-star Matt Smith. As fans beseeched Foy for a selfie as they passed, Smith stood by his castmate, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama, just as his character — Prince Philip — might.
“That was fantastic to see her up there,” Smith, who was also a nominee tonight, told The Times. “She’s so deserving.”
Foy’s win marks a celebratory end to her run as the royal monarch. The actress finished her stint as the character with the show’s second season. Olivia Colman will take over the role when the drama returns for its third season.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding comedy series.
The other nominees included:
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Shante, you stay.
The beloved VH1 series took home its first Emmy Award for reality competition program Monday night, triumphing over a fierce field of competition to snatch the crown.
It was only the second nomination for the series, which aired its 10th season earlier this year.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding limited series.
The other nominees included:
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety talk series.
The other nominees included:
“Saturday Night Live” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series.
The other nominees included:
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding reality-competition program are Rupaul, Tim Palazzola, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers and Pamela Post for “RuPaul's Drag Race.”
The other nominees included: