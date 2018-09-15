Stephen. Seth. Jimmy. The other Jimmy. Emmy hosts tend to be recognizable by their first names.
On Monday it’s Michael and Colin’s turn to emcee the biggest night in television. In case you were wondering, that would be Michel Che and Colin Jost, anchors of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” where they are also co-head writers.
While the duo is not as well-known as their predecessors, NBC is betting the resurgent popularity of “SNL,” which is up for 21 Emmys this year, will help boost ratings — or at least stop the bleeding. Lorne Michaels, who’s reigned over the show for most of its 43-year history, will also executive produce the ceremony for the first time since 1988, and is expected to draw from show’s deep bench of talented alumni.
The Television Academy is hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and we have all the pertinent details to prime you for television’s biggest night.
The ceremony will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. You can thank — or blame — the peacock network’s Sunday Night Football franchise for bumping the show from its usual Sunday time slot. Red-carpet coverage on the network begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.
For everything else you need to know about the ceremony — from who's hosting to who's nominated to who has already won a Creative Arts Emmy — keep reading.