Unable to reach their seats inside the Microsoft Theater by the Emmys’ 5 p.m. start time, Jesse Plemons and fiancée Kirsten Dunst hung outside in the lobby with the other latecomers until the next commercial break.
“I didn’t think we were that late,” Dunst told The Times. “You’d think they’d have the courtesy to let us get a drink.” (The concessions at the theater don’t open until 5:10 p.m.)
“There was a lot of people in the rush to get in,” added Plemons, an Emmy nominee for his role on “Black Mirror.” “It was so hot outside too.”
Amy Sherman-Palladino wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Amy Sherman-Palladino wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Alex Borstein wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Henry Winkler wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Barry.”
Sandra Oh made history when she scored a nomination for lead actress in a drama, becoming the first woman of Asian descent in Emmy history to achieve the feat.
Oh’s parents, Korean immigrants, are accompanying her to the ceremony Monday and already scored a big win on the red carpet.
According to Times writer Yvonne Villarreal, Oh was eager to introduce Milo Ventimiglia to her parents and was successful in her mission.
The red carpet is often rife with political messaging, with ribbons and pins appearing on a near-annual basis, but at this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet, some stars took things to another level.
“Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis repped Nike and Colin Kaepernick on Monday, wearing a blinged-out red and black sweatshirt as a way to support the company that stood by the embattled quarterback.
Others on the carpet took a more subtle tack with their messaging. Emmy winner and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host RuPaul Charles walked the carpet in a pristine white suit featuring a repeating black pattern of the Statue of Liberty.
The gold carpet is in full swing at the 2018 Emmys, and the celebrities are out in full force. See Sterling K. Brown, Trevor Noah and more famous faces, and check back for more of the latest arrivals throughout the evening.
While you’re stuck at work or just dealing with the regular aches of Mondays, the TV elite are making their way down the gold carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. And we’re reporting live from that sweltering red carpet — reapplying sunblock every so often — at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
The 2018 Emmy Awards have already made some history. Black actors swept the guest-acting categories for the first time ever, and “Jesus Christ Superstar” producers John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber became members of the elusive EGOT club.
This follows the tone set by the 2017 Emmys, which also had its fair share of groundbreaking moments. “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for comedy direction, “Master of None’s” Lena Waithe became the first black woman ever to win for comedy writing (she was also the first black woman ever nominated in the category) and Reed Morano became just the second woman to win for drama directing.
