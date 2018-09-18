Not long after taking the stage to accept her Emmy for lead actress in a drama, “The Crown’s” Claire Foy made her way through the lobby alongside co-star Matt Smith. As fans beseeched Foy for a selfie as they passed, Smith stood by his castmate, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix drama, just as his character — Prince Philip — might.
“That was fantastic to see her up there,” Smith, who was also a nominee tonight, told The Times. “She’s so deserving.”
Foy’s win marks a celebratory end to her run as the royal monarch. The actress finished her stint as the character with the show’s second season. Olivia Colman will take over the role when the drama returns for its third season.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding comedy series.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Shante, you stay.
The beloved VH1 series took home its first Emmy Award for reality competition program Monday night, triumphing over a fierce field of competition to snatch the crown.
It was only the second nomination for the series, which aired its 10th season earlier this year.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding limited series.
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety talk series.
“Saturday Night Live” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series.
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding reality-competition program are Rupaul, Tim Palazzola, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers and Pamela Post for “RuPaul's Drag Race.”
Peter Dinklage arrived backstage to the press room, setting his Emmy down by his feet as he answered journalists' questions.
He was asked about the rumor that he didn't originally want the role of Tyrion in HBO's "Game of Thrones" for which he won his third Emmy.
"Where'd you hear that?" he said. "That's nonsense. How did that rumor get started?"
Judging by the nontraditional formal wear donned by leading men Ricky Martin, Justin Hartley, Antonio Banderas and the hosts of “Queer Eye,” a muster of peacocks has descended upon the 70th Primetime Emmys.
Although the peak-lapel tuxedo in impenetrable black is a staple of the red carpet, men’s sartorial selections at the Emmys on Monday were anything but staid. Several went with hues of white, midnight blue, olive green, red and also a plaid print.
Thandie Newton delivered an emotional speech Monday night when she received the Emmy for supporting actress in a drama.
However, not all of what the “Westworld” actress had to say was fit for print, or in this case, for broadcast television. (Don’t blame Newton, she’s not used to having to deal with censors now that she works for HBO.)
So what got bleeped from her speech? Newton saying, “I’m so [F-word] blessed.”