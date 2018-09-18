“We solved it”!
That was the sentiment from stars such as Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Bell and Titus Burgess at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards when it came to diversity in Hollywood.
But while there was a whole song and dance about it, literally, at the top of Monday’s show, the actual early Emmy winners portrayed a very different picture.
How could anyone miss Amy Sherman-Palladino at the Governors Ball? At the official after-party for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, she strode onto the rooftop Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in her top hat and fuchsia-lined tailcoat. She’d won that night both for comedy writing and directing, and later ascended the stage when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” captured the award for comedy series.
After admitting she felt “a little overwhelmed,” Sherman-Palladino said she was especially happy to see Alex Borstein win the supporting actress award. She said she’d already figured Rachel Brosnahan, who soon joined the group, would win in the lead actress category.
Themed “Emmys Under the Stars,” the ball featured hundreds of lights suspended overhead that continually changed colors. In the center of the venue, an orchestra played on a revolving platform, while a singer performed on the top level.
A crowd gathered around Henry Winkler at the HBO reception following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Having won an Emmy for his supporting role in the comedy series “Barry,” he smiled broadly as he shook hands with all those who came by.
So how did it feel to get a standing ovation?
“I was only kind of present,” he said, “but I’ll tell you something. I’m very thrilled. I’m so happy. I’ve been nominated a lot and I never got out of my chair. Tonight I stood up and got out of my chair. Then on Wednesday, we go back to work. So that’s an award in itself.”
"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" shone at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning five awards including outstanding comedy series. (The Amazon series also won Creative Arts Emmys for casting, music supervision and picture editing earlier this month.)
"Barry,"
The Americans,"
The Crown,"
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,"
Game of Thrones" and "Godless" also won multiple awards.
If Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards proved one thing, it’s that there’s a lot of television out there that you 1) have never seen or 2) never even knew about.
This new golden age of television — where the glut of TV shows requires a spreadsheet to wade through — is showing no signs of slowing down. But is that a bad thing?
The Times polled some of TV’s elite on the Emmys gold carpet before the big show to get their take.
After the Emmys ceremony, winners, nominees and attendees ascended sets of blue-carpeted stairs to the Governors Ball, the official after-party at L.A. Live.
Although this year’s theme was “Under the Stars,” cloudy skies prevented attendees from catching a glimpse of real ones. They were however dazzled by a twinkling sea of more than 28,000 LED lights suspended from the ceiling of the rooftop.
Instead of the party’s typical sit-down dinner, guests were treated to a mix and mingle soiree with small bites including beef sliders, truffle fries and hazelnut chocolate feuilletine, and of course plenty of Champagne and wine.
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards opened on what seemed to be a confident voice.
“We Solved It!” sang Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson in a satirical musical number celebrating steps the television industry has made in diversifying its very white, very male ranks. RuPaul sashayed across the stage in red heels. Ricky Martin salsa danced.
In their opening monologue at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che continued the diversity theme that has become so much a part of recent awards shows. When mentioning nominated show “black-ish,” Che said, “black-ish is also how I’ve been asked to behave tonight.” And they called Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” — one of the most politically prescient nominated shows of the night — “‘Roots’ for white women.”
The stars were out and ready to celebrate Monday after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Many made the trek from the Microsoft Theater to the L.A. Live Event Deck immediately following the ceremony to get into the Governors Ball — the official Emmys after-party.
The Times has an inside look at the scene, including photos of Donald Glover, Stephen Colbert, Tiffany Haddish and even Glenn Weiss and his bride-to-be.
“This is very, very new — I feel like the new kid at the party,” said Rachel Brosnahan, who had every reason to be shocked and elated at the turn of events for her comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Brosnahan spoke backstage after accepting the Emmy for her performance as Midge Maisel, an immaculately coiffed, fast-talking Jewish housewife in midcentury Manhattan who stumbles into a career in comedy in the wake of her marriage’s demise.
In all ways, Monday was a marvelous night for Amazon.
Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, who portray on-screen mother and daughter on ABC’s “black-ish,” appeared to have also shared style genes at the Emmys on Monday.
Both arrived at the Microsoft Theater for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in unconventional pink dresses as well as daring makeup that entailed using lipstick on their eyes and cheeks.
Shahidi, who just started her freshman year at Harvard, didn’t have much time to pick a gown for the big Hollywood event. Her glam team, including fashion stylist Jason Bolden and hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, flirted with the idea of showing a bit of her shoulders. Shahidi, who stars in the “black-ish” spinoff “grown-ish” on Freeform, selected a halter dress from Gucci that was accented with crystals along the neckline and a whimsical flower applique at the frock’s center.