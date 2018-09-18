Tracee Ellis Ross arriving at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, who portray on-screen mother and daughter on ABC’s “black-ish,” appeared to have also shared style genes at the Emmys on Monday.

Both arrived at the Microsoft Theater for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in unconventional pink dresses as well as daring makeup that entailed using lipstick on their eyes and cheeks.

Shahidi, who just started her freshman year at Harvard, didn’t have much time to pick a gown for the big Hollywood event. Her glam team, including fashion stylist Jason Bolden and hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, flirted with the idea of showing a bit of her shoulders. Shahidi, who stars in the “black-ish” spinoff “grown-ish” on Freeform, selected a halter dress from Gucci that was accented with crystals along the neckline and a whimsical flower applique at the frock’s center.