A crowd gathered around Henry Winkler at the HBO reception following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Having won an Emmy for his supporting role in the comedy series “Barry,” he smiled broadly as he shook hands with all those who came by.

“I was only kind of present,” he said, “but I’ll tell you something. I’m very thrilled. I’m so happy. I’ve been nominated a lot and I never got out of my chair. Tonight I stood up and got out of my chair. Then on Wednesday, we go back to work. So that’s an award in itself.”