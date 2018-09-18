And so we have put to bed the 70th running of the Emmy Awards, that night when the people of television go on to television to honor the people of television — some people of television anyway.
The broadcast, hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, and produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, aired on a Monday, unusually, because NBC, whose turn it was to broadcast the ceremony, had football on Sunday.
Here are the questions a reviewer must ask of any modern awards show: Did it run on time? In running on time, was it cruel to the people it was supposedly made to celebrate? Was whatever was roiling the news, from outside the industry or within it, or from both at once, addressed seriously, whimsically, ironically, facetiously or embarrassingly, or not at all? Was the host or hosts funny? Did that crazy thing that happened make it all worthwhile?
Although it wasn’t a clear victory over HBO, Netflix was happy enough just to tie the pay cable network for most wins.
The streaming service issued a statement Monday night celebrating its 23 wins and referring to HBO as “our friends” despite their years of competing for talent, eyeballs and, yes, awards.
“Tonight's recognition is a tribute to the creativity and talent of thousands of artists and we are thrilled to see their work awarded by the Academy,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “We are honored to share this night with our friends at HBO, who have paved the way for years by setting the highest possible standard."
Issa Rae, Mary Steenburgen and Leslie Jones formed their own pantsuit nation at Monday’s Emmys in Los Angeles.
The actresses stepped onto the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in pants-based ensembles that dazzled with thousands of crystals and shimmered with a metallic sheen.
Nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live,” Jones stood out from the crowd in a glitzy iridescent suit by Christian Siriano. The look was accessorized with iridescent drop earrings and a big smile on the gold carpet.
The Emmy Awards are often derided for being predictable, but with this year’s baffling ceremony, it was shocking when an expected winner actually made it to the podium.
“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Claire Foy, lead actress in a drama winner for “The Crown,” said during her speech, summing up the evening’s vibe.
Foy winning, and not Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) or Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)? That wasn’t supposed to happen. A visibly shocked Regina King (“Seven Seconds”) earning another Emmy, this time for lead actress in a limited series or movie? Didn’t Laura Dern have that honor locked for “The Tale”?
What was it like being part of a show with an arc "bigger than Noah’s”?
Matthew Rhys, who picked up his first Emmy for his role as a Russian spy on FX’s “The Americans,” thought back on the series, which said farewell in May after six seasons.
“The dimensions that every character had in that show was tenfold, and I’ll miss the challenge of that,” Rhys said.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Amazon comedy about a 1950s housewife who finds refuge on stage, picked up five Emmys on Monday including for comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and supporting actress in a comedy. (And that was on top of the three awards the show picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.)
Being a top winner for the night was just “delightful icing” (specifically buttercream), the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said backstage in the Emmys press room.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a stable of actors who are not only incredibly… kind, generous actors, they take care of each other. They want the best for everyone’s performance,” Sherman-Palladino said. “When you get into a situation like that, everybody’s so tight, it’s like it’s one in a million.”
A year after Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first original content from a streaming service to win the top drama prize at the Emmy Awards, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” scored the Emmy for comedy series.
It was a banner year for the Amazon comedy created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who shares executive-producing duties with husband Daniel Palladino.
Nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, the series about a housewife turned stand-up comic in 1958 New York City took home eight awards total between last week’s Creative Arts Emmys and Monday’s ceremony.
Dressed in a white tuxedo emblazoned with the Statue of Liberty, a fabulous RuPaul Charles was ecstatic after snagging the first Emmy win over the 10 season run of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" in the reality competition category. Backstage in the Emmys press room, the entertainer spoke about the wider message of the series.
“We’re living in a country that's very divided right now,” Charles said. “Our show adds a little relief for the outsider. We celebrate people who dance outside the box...those stories need to be told.”
Surrounded by about 20 of his creative staff on the show, RuPaul said it’s the intersection of entertainment and touching stories on “Drag Race” that helps it resonate with audiences.
A partial cast of HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" (including stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Liam Cunningham and Jacob Anderson), along with creator George R.R. Martin and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss arrived backstage to the Emmys press room fresh off their third win for outstanding drama series.
Clarke and Harington were singled out to be asked how the show has changed their lives.
"I met my wife on this show, so in that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in," said Harington, who wed former costar Rose Leslie in June. "That's the main thing it did for me. It's changed it completely. You could not ask for a better job to take you through your 20s than to be an actor on 'Game of Thrones.' "
Produced by Ryan Murphy, FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” is far more than a narrative about the 1997 murder of the Italian fashion designer by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It’s also a dramatic window into what it was like to be gay in America in the ’90s.
Which may be why the show, which starred Edgar Ramirez as Versace and Darren Criss as Cunanan, won the Emmy for limited series on Monday night and Murphy received directing honors in the category.
Backstage, the cast and its director crowded onto the press room stage for what might have been the evening’s fastest group interview. Murphy was to-the-point but poignant.