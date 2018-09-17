The 2018 Emmy Awards have already made some history. Black actors swept the guest-acting categories for the first time ever, and “Jesus Christ Superstar” producers John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber became members of the elusive EGOT club .

This follows the tone set by the 2017 Emmys, which also had its fair share of groundbreaking moments. “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for comedy direction, “Master of None’s” Lena Waithe became the first black woman ever to win for comedy writing (she was also the first black woman ever nominated in the category) and Reed Morano became just the second woman to win for drama directing.