“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Shante, you stay.
The beloved VH1 series took home its first Emmy Award for reality competition program Monday night, triumphing over a fierce field of competition to snatch the crown.
It was only the second nomination for the series, which aired its 10th season earlier this year.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding limited series.
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety talk series.
“Saturday Night Live” wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series.
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding reality-competition program are Rupaul, Tim Palazzola, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers and Pamela Post for “RuPaul's Drag Race.”
Peter Dinklage arrived backstage to the press room, setting his Emmy down by his feet as he answered journalists' questions.
He was asked about the rumor that he didn't originally want the role of Tyrion in HBO's "Game of Thrones" for which he won his third Emmy.
"Where'd you hear that?" he said. "That's nonsense. How did that rumor get started?"
Judging by the nontraditional formal wear donned by leading men Ricky Martin, Justin Hartley, Antonio Banderas and the hosts of “Queer Eye,” a muster of peacocks has descended upon the 70th Primetime Emmys.
Although the peak-lapel tuxedo in impenetrable black is a staple of the red carpet, men’s sartorial selections at the Emmys on Monday were anything but staid. Several went with hues of white, midnight blue, olive green, red and also a plaid print.
Thandie Newton delivered an emotional speech Monday night when she received the Emmy for supporting actress in a drama.
However, not all of what the “Westworld” actress had to say was fit for print, or in this case, for broadcast television. (Don’t blame Newton, she’s not used to having to deal with censors now that she works for HBO.)
So what got bleeped from her speech? Newton saying, “I’m so [F-word] blessed.”
Rachel Brosnahan’s appearance backstage in the Emmys press room was short but charming. In her flowing crimson dress and bright red lipstick, she conjured a sense of 1950s glamour consistent with her show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“This is very, very new — I feel like the new kid at the party,” she said of her lead actress in a comedy win. She tilted her head to the side, appearing demure and a bit shy.
As to why her Amazon series has resonated with audiences, she said: “The show is equal parts fantasy and reality. It has beautiful clothes and sets. It’s aspirational too; it’s about a woman reinventing herself ... and it’s never too late to do that. And it’s funny and filled with joy at its core — and that’s something we need a lot more of right now.”
James Corden kept everyone on their toes Monday night when he presented at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
After Betty White delivered one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening, Corden set a completely new tone when he took the mic.
He joked that it was the 96-year-old White who had broken up the scuffle that transpired Sunday night between Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett.