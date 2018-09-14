2018 Emmy Awards: Everything to know before the big show

The Emmys are fast approaching and the speculation about who will take home gold on TV’s biggest night is heating up. With “Veep” out of the picture, which show will win comedy series? Who will follow in the footsteps of “Big Little Lies” and win the award for limited series? Will “Game of Thrones” reclaim its spot as best drama or another series keep winter at bay? Until Sept. 17, get all the details on when to watch, how to watch and brush up on all the nominees.
The Television Academy is hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and we have all the pertinent details to prime you for television’s biggest night.
The ceremony will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. You can thank — or blame — the peacock network’s Sunday Night Football franchise for bumping the show from its usual Sunday time slot. Red-carpet coverage on the network begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.
For everything else you need to know about the ceremony — from who's hosting to who's nominated to who has already won a Creative Arts Emmy — keep reading.
Chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain and Oscars producer Craig Zadan were both honored with posthumous Emmys at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.
Bourdain, who died June 8 at age 61, won two awards for his CNN travel and food series "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," specifically for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and for outstanding informational series or special. (The series also won outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series, outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program and outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program.)
Bourdain had previously won four Emmys.
The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys made history Saturday night when, for the first time, all four guest-acting statues went to black actors.
Ron Cephas Jones was recognized in the guest actor in a drama series category for his role as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us," and Samira Wiley won the guest actress in a drama series award for her role as Moira on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams took home prizes in the guest actress and guest actor in a comedy series categories. She won for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and he for his role as Willy in FX's "Atlanta."
The stars were all first-time Emmy winners, with Haddish making history two-fold: Her "SNL" appearance in November marked the first time a black female stand-up comic hosted the show since its inception in 1975.
More than 28,800 individual LED lights suspended from the ceiling of the L.A. Live event deck make up a twinkling, multicolored expanse that evokes the feeling of being “under the stars.”
It’s the theme of this year's lavish Emmy Awards after-party, the Governors Ball. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, the annual event is forgoing a sit-down dinner in exchange for an interactive indoor/outdoor rooftop setting at the L.A. Live event deck.
Over three nights of the Governors Ball, more than 8,000 guests, including nominees, presenters and of course Emmy winners, will be able to mix and mingle among life-size Emmy statuettes and man-made and natural stars.