2018 Emmy Awards: Everything to know before the big show

The Emmys are fast approaching and the speculation about who will take home gold on TV’s biggest night is heating up. With “Veep” out of the picture, which show will win comedy series? Who will follow in the footsteps of “Big Little Lies” and win the award for limited series? Will “Game of Thrones” reclaim its spot as best drama or another series keep winter at bay? Until Sept. 17, get all the details on when to watch, how to watch and brush up on all the nominees.